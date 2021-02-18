America has been forced to sit through and pay for a second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, which thank God, was unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden zips through a stack of executive orders. I do hope someone is actually reading them.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s venomous rhetoric is doing nothing to help the country.
Rather than working to aid the distribution of COVID vaccine, she and the Democrats are only interested in getting Trump.
The administration is printing money as fast as the presses will run with no regard for how the debt will be paid. The southern border has been opened to anyone who wants free medical, subsidized housing and welfare.
At the same time our border with Canada is closed.
Abortion companies, not to be confused with clinics, are making money like never before at taxpayers expense.
Our military is being ordered to provide transgender operations to service members that ask for one, again at taxpayers expense.
Terry Crissey
Elton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.