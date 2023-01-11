Talented area writers made this year’s “Your Story” feature delightful and unforgettable.
From this retired English teacher (and on behalf of Licorice, my canine column sidekick): Thumbs up.
I recognize quality when I see it. Your grasp of dog think left pawprints.
Buddy’s “tail” deserves a spot among Christmas classics: 44th Street, Tiny Tim, Rudolph, “It’s A Wonderful Life” and Ralphie (but not “Elf,” sorry).
As my students, you would have earned an A-. Minus? Well, you did dangle a couple participles.
Michele M. Bender
Johnstown
