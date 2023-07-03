Congratulations to all the performers from Out of His Mind Dance on June 10 at Pitt-Johnstown. The talent and dedication was evident in the extensive program with a variety of dance.
There was one element missing in the program – that was the concern for the elderly and disabled. These people were unable to stand in line for an extensive period before the doors were opened at 6:30 p.m.
There should have been accommodations for these people. There could have been a separate line or an area reserved for them in the auditorium. Chairs would have been nice, also.
I hope this can be addressed in the future.
Aileen Ropp
Patton
