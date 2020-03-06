Now that I am retired, I had the opportunity to visit one of those cow-less farms.
To my surprise, I found it to be absolutely free of flatulence.
The air was as fragrant as God had intended. But my farming friend told me that the solution to eradicate pollution came with some misgivings.
He got stuck with acres of cornfields he had sowed for the sole purpose to feed his livestock over the winter months.
Also, nobody would buy his equipment as cow-less, flatulent-free farming has become the fad of the future.
And now he worries where he will get his vitamin D supply from. My farm-less friend now commutes daily to the big city working in the factory to make ends meet.
Anyway, no doubt you will come across many “moo” stories such as this.
May mine be the first.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
