This Readers’ Forum letter is addressed to all citizens who will vote on Nov. 3. A report just came out that our current president called our war heroes dead or alive “suckers and losers.” Some will call this fake news, but I don’t think it is due to the fact he already used these terms against John McCain and George H.W. Bush.
So when you go to vote, before you mark, click or punch your ballot, please remember these words uttered by our lying and divisive president. Take time to look around and ask yourself if that is the America you want and remember those suckers and losers that gave you the privilege to vote. Vote Biden.
Dennis Harvey
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.