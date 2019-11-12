Nov. 10-16 is National Nurse Practitioner Week, a time to celebrate this distinguished group of health care providers. Did you know that almost 80 million people nationwide lack access to primary health care?
There’s a solution for patients in need.
America’s 270,000 nurse practitioners are leading the way to better health care in communities nationwide. In fact, patients choose NPs for more than a billion health care visits each year. We are graduates of master, post-master or doctoral programs with advanced clinical preparation to provide primary, acute and chronic care to patients of all ages and walks of life.
We provide health care to people across the life span and in diverse health care settings, such as private office practices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, retail clinics, public health departments, wound clinics and prisons.
We focus on health promotion, disease prevention and health education, guiding patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choices. We take this opportunity to remind our state lawmakers of the importance of removing outdated barriers to practice so that NPs may practice to the full extent of our education and experience.
During National Nurse Practitioner Week, Laurel Highlands Nurse Practitioner Association is celebrating the outstanding contributions of nurse practitioners in the Laurel Highlands area and across the country. If your health care provider is a nurse practitioner, take a moment this week to say thanks. If not, visit We ChooseNPs.org to locate a nurse practitioner in your area.
Kimberly Garman
Johnstown
