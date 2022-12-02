Colors – you have to admire them no matter where you see them.
Once in a while, if you’re lucky, you get to see a rainbow after a storm.
In it you will see all the colors God has given us, and if you follow the rainbow you will find the pot of gold, which, of course, you will share with your neighbors.
As for myself, for most of my life my favorite has been dark blue. But recently, I took a turn and my preference for dark blue has now turned to light blue and I feel much better for it, inside and out.
So enjoy each and every day you have on this planet we call earth.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
