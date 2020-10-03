The column written by Mary Lou Davis on Sept. 5 is full of inaccuracies and opinions and lacking facts. The title, “No agenda, just misinformation from Republicans” is totally false. If she would take the time to actually research the agenda of both parties she would find an abundance of information.
A good resource can be found in a newspaper called “The Epoch Times,” a religious publication, that lays out the position of both parties in detail on 18 key agenda items ranging from the economy, taxes, China, law enforcement along with many others.
She goes on to rant about the lack of response to the China virus which was thrust upon the world and could have been contained in China. The response was swift and appropriate by stopping travel to and from China at the end of January and soon after from Europe. The Democrats called the action racist and if it had not been done the loss of lives would have been much greater.
She seems to imply that socialism is the preferred form of government for America.
Many of us who have lived under capitalism for many years strongly disagree.
Her conclusion that over the past four years, we are poorer is false in many cases.
Reduced federal income taxes for individuals and corporations provided increased income for individuals and corporations providing growth in retirement plans and job availability.
I agree that we are less safe and sicker caused by the pandemic along with riots and looting primarily in Democrat-run cities.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder
