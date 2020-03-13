On Feb. 20, another small piece of our city’s past faded into history. Another one of Kernville’s jewels is gone from its rusty crown.
The former Hosmer-Gallagher house was torn down. The grand lady on the corner of South and Somerset streets that stood for over a century was gone in hours.
Built in about 1895 by the superintendent of the Cambria Iron Co., it was an exercise in opulence. No expense was spared in its construction.
Three full floors of living space. Servants’ quarters occupied the top floor.
This Georgian-inspired mansion had raised panel wainscot lining hallways and two expansive carved stairways.
Crystal chandeliers hung from 10-foot coffered ceilings. Several rooms featured ornate fireplaces with mirrored overmantels and marble hearths.
It was a glimpse of Johnstown in its heyday – when wealthy people built lavish homes to show their position and influence. Many of this city’s high society built fine homes on Somerset Street.
Kernville was once the bastion of doctors, lawyers and business chiefs.
Sadly, few of these homes remain.
Deemed too costly to repair and maintain, many were left abandoned.
It’s safe to say that homes or caliber will never be built in Johnstown again, given our poor economic state.
A more concerted effort must be made to save what little historic structures we have left before they are gone forever.
Some cities offer grant programs and tax incentives to save historic houses.
That could work in Johnstown. It’s better than doing nothing at all.
D.A. Cassata
Johnstown
