Shouldn’t honest elections be in everybody’s interest? Shouldn’t something as sacred and important as voting be as secure and legitimate as possible?
Why then would we allow anything that important to be fraudulently mishandled, even at the slightest level, to change the bedrock notion of elections? Why should voting be easy? We’ve always held that voting privilege is a solemn activity conducted in the privacy of the ballot box, on a designated day, but are apparently now willing to surrender it away and trust unknown persons to harvest, open and count ballots from unknown, unidentified voters.
As we get closer to the election, we’re seeing a hard push for a vote-by-mail process for various reasons, most of which are nonsensical and emotional.
COVID-19 safety is a big one, but apparently it’s safer to shop, eat and demonstrate than it is to vote. No one in their right mind could believe that safety precautions wouldn’t be used at voting precincts even more so than in the local Walmart.
All this rhetoric seems to be couched in language using the phrases “voting rights” and “protecting our democracy” to coerce the vulnerable, and yes, even the lazy into handing over the privilege of voting personally.
And expanding voting privileges to felons and illegal aliens also violates that personal privilege.
Every American is guaranteed the right to vote. And part of being a free country is that your exercise of that right is neither mandated nor coerced. Why surrender it at any level or cost?
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.