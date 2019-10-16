Per the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial (“With Global Climate Strike, youth are fighting for their future” Oct. 2), what a wonderful thing, millions of kids around the world taking the day off, to protest government inaction on climate change.
How much more convincing would it have been if all those young people had eschewed the use of energy, let’s say for a week? No air conditioning, walking to school and social events, no electronic devices, doing research in the library with those dusty books, having first biked there?
Frankly, were the most visible proponents of green activism (AOC et al) to adopt an ascetic, low-carbon lifestyle, perhaps we skeptics might be convinced of impending climate doom.
That’s the sort of world we’ll all be facing if the green dreamers get their way – pricey, unreliable electricity, restrained mobility and expensive HVAC.
So, rather than be up front about the real sacrifices of a carbon-free future, it’s a whole lot simpler to talk kids into just taking the day off.
Those kids in the autumn sunshine weren’t worried about our economy, unlike the leading proponents of the Green New Deal.
Those folks are content to buy a Tesla, insist on recycling their plastic and lecturing the rest of us.
Anything more would be genuinely uncomfortable, and they aren’t nearly ready for that. As they say on the Bomb Squad, if you see us running, try to keep up.
The same holds true for green activists; when they start taking climate change seriously, so should we.
David Folan
Johnstown
