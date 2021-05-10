If, when they sign their rental agreements, the Johnstown Housing Authority could prevail upon the tenants of the Oakhurst Housing Project to refrain from dumping their garbage all around the adjoining neighborhood, it would be both a favor and a blessing.
The western approach from, say, Harold Avenue into the project, is a perpetual litter field of the usual trash, fast food junk, beer and soda containers, etc. It’s not uncommon to see dirty diapers, propane bottles and shopping carts dumped with gay abandon. I assume all the other accesses and egresses from the homes suffer the same desecration.
Littering on Pennsylvania roadways actually carries a $300 fine and loss of driving privileges, not that the law is ever enforced. The beer cans might just suggest that drunk driving is also on the agenda, don’t you think? Come on folks, have some respect for your neighbors who try to maintain their properties and manage your garbage.
If that is beyond your capabilities of decency and responsibility to the human family then try to imagine the suffering inflicted upon Mother Earth, which provides for us all. In the meantime, maybe the Housing Authority can send a truck around once a week to clean up after these model citizens.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.