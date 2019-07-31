Immigrants in the 1800s came to the United States legally through Ellis Island.
These immigrants came here for a better future, not bringing in drugs, terrorists, etc.
Immigrants in the present need to come into the United States legally or go back to where they came from – not crossing our borders illegally.
By the year 2025, the United States’ white population will be outnumbered, per the Census Bureau.
We also need one language: English.
We need to take care of our own Americans over illegal migrants. The United States no longer can afford illegals forging into our country illegally. If they can’t come in legally, then they need to go back or be deported.
It’s not a privilege or an anything-goes- for-all, nor an entitlement. These new-age immigrants are a threat to our country, forcing legal Americans to suffer. Taxpayers paying for their health care, etc.
We have no decent housing, health insurance, etc., now for our own Americans and elderly living on poor wages and low incomes on Social Security. Our American-born veterans, who served our country for 20 to 30 years, are not being taken care of, and neither are our wounded warriors.
It’s time to take care of our own Americans, not illegals sneaking into the United States.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
