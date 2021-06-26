Where’s the Democrat-run media counter for Joe Biden’s lies? He started lying his first day in office, even signing his name to them, and he hasn’t stopped since. He told so many lies that he looked like Kilroy peeking over the wall.
Democrats are so excited about COVID-19. They used it to force their agenda on us. They ran out of tax dollars to buy votes, so now they just print money, which devalues the dollar, causing this inflation, and will result in higher interest rates, killing off anything left of the Trump administration booming economy. The next thing, they will be pushing a global currency.
We used to be the leader of the world. I remember seeing pictures of global meetings with our president in the center not off to the side like Biden. We are now becoming just another milk-toast country under the current administration.
Who exactly was economically hurt by COVID-19 and needed stimulus checks?
Welfare and social security payments didn’t change. People working still get their paychecks, and people that laid themselves off make more money.
Paying people to not work is crushing our economy, causing inflation, supply shortages, rising prices on everything that hurts us all and putting more people under government control.
Small businesses are getting crushed by this unemployment welfare. We either raise wages beyond reason and stay in business or just close down.
What this country needs is systemic personal responsibility.
Jim Vasilko
Richland
