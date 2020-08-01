God bless Democratic patriots, wisely switching political parties. Congratulations for your courageous conviction realizing the Democratic Party is taken over by wicked, evil individuals.
If you’re Democrat, not fazed by corruption, wickedness of the present day Democratic leaders, you’re guilty of the following: Murder of millions innocent babies, anarchy, lawlessness, entitlement slavery and destruction of America as founded (just to name a few). Shame on you.
America will not exist as a civil society because the left pardons guilty criminals and prosecutes law-abiding citizens.
Families have been destroyed by the hatred spewed by the liberal left via deep state-run education facilities and the mainstream media.
Wicked narcissists won’t listen to any other perspective than their own.
Countries, who have fallen throughout history, have a poverty class, however, their poor weren’t eating prime rib and lobster tails, as America currently has.
Ask anyone working in the grocery industry. They’ll confirm EBT recipients eat way better than working Americans, the ones paying the bills.
I hear stories of death bed pleas, asking their relatives to become Democrats, and people who couldn’t even get employment in the 1960s if you weren’t registered a Democrat. What? That screams discrimination.
I encourage you to search your soul this season, as America hangs in the balance.
Who could oppose: Working for a living, freedom, law and order and all lives matter. That is the Republican way.
You can change your party by going to your local Republican office or on the internet at votespa.gov.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
