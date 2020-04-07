What do death-row inmate Rodney Reed and President Donald Trump have in common? Both are innocent of alleged criminality.
Celebrities advocate for Reed’s freedom, while others advocate for Trump’s conviction. Why is this happening?
Is it a crime for people to work for a living rather than having the failing government take care of them, or promote American greatness?
This season begs us to look at another wrongly convicted individual as well.
That would be Jesus. Who convicted him?
It was the religious leaders. They feared their power would be usurped by Jesus.
Judas, for 30 pieces of silver, sold Jesus out. Fear of losing governmental resources, or bureaucrats their power, ignites the fuel for Trump hate. When Pilate asked the people who they wanted freed, who did they choose? Barabbas.
Proverbs 22:22 warns: Do not cheat poor people just because they are vulnerable or use shady tactics in court to crush those already suffering, for the eternal is ready to take their case, and he ruins anyone who is out to ruin them.
The bullies/swamp dwellers in the mainstream media, education (unfortunately), and Hollywood are reminiscent of the throngs who convicted Jesus and requested Barabbas. They hate America and want us kowtowing to communist countries. Cowards.
Our taxes have been squandered on years of litigation and wrangling over false allegations. Taxpayers have no recourse. Yet, they still scream Barabbas, Biden or Bernie.
Consider hearing truth this season.
Read the word yourself. You may learn something.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
