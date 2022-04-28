Democracy is not a passive process. For Democracy to work, every citizen must be recognized as a team player bringing a varied source and amount of energy to the game of life; which narrowly defined is an occasion of time, energy, place and space.
The fact that Johnstown is known as the poorest city in Pennsylvania with roughly 40% of the population impoverished raises serious question about past and present models of practices and policies within Democracy.
Vision 2025, a quasi nonprofit entity operating in secrecy with elected public officials, professes to have solutions for Johnstown’s poverty status, yet doesn’t address current roots of poverty.
Are currently impoverished citizens a consequence of exploitative economic practices that callously endorse paying the least while expecting gratitude, top performance and compliance with a smile in return?
Change is needed.
Sustainability is key. Democracy driven by citizenship as public ministry can attain sustainability. A shining star’s above and radiates beyond Johnstown.
All here have capability and capacity for lifetime fulfillment given opportunity and support.
The mission for transparency, truth and trust led by John Debartola should continue despite court outcomes. Wisdom and reason are not guaranteed amidst powerful cultural influences.
Paradigm shifts are needed:
• In the economic structure.
• In the political process.
• To differentiate spirituality from religion.
• For county-based community integrated brain and neurocognitive system health.
Let the driving energy and theme become “Public Health, Well-Being and Safety Prized and Manufactured Here,” 13th Congressional District included.
Etta Albright
Cresson
