I have come up with a way to bring inflation under control. And it would not take years to do it; it would take effect immediately.
Everything in this country has one thing in common – fuel. If you get energy prices under control, inflation will come down. The green energy concept is not going to work. This country was designed to run on cheap energy, period.
If our elected representatives, be they Democrat or Republican, would just pass legislation to suspend all taxes on energy products until oil prices fall to $62 dollars a barrel.
Everyone call your representative and turn up the heat this election year.
Remember men in denim built this country and men in suits destroyed it.
Lanny Grieff
Sidman
