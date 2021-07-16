According to Pennsylvania State Law, surveillance cameras in the workplace must be a two-party consent. Without consent from an employee, an employer cannot use the cameras as leverage or intimidation to either force them to resign or fire them.
If an employee isn’t doing any related crime, they cannot be used. Also, if an employer does use the cameras to spy on their employees, it serves as an anti-trust from employee to employer. If you can’t trust your employees, how can you expect them to trust you? Employees don’t need a “big brother” watching them 24/7.
I have worked with an employer who used cameras to spy on their employees.
I believe that I was targeted and forced to resign.
Never once had I heard anyone else say that they were being watched without their consent. I never signed any papers saying to use the cameras against me. Verbal confirmation just doesn’t cut it for me. It should be on paper and signed by both employer and employee.
