Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 12:17 am
Thank you to the gentleman who paid for the meal at Denny’s Restaurant on Nov. 4 for my sister and I. It was a pleasant surprise and truly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless.
Eleanor Miller
Windber
