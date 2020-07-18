The U.S. Supreme Court made three very deadly decisions in the past that have contributed significantly to the death, destruction and chaos we see at the present time.
It began in 1963, when the court ruled that there would be no more Bible reading or prayer in public schools as had been the practice.
Even students from unchurched families were exposed to the fact that there is a God to whom we can pray and he has given us a volume of information that is important for us to understand.
We are now beginning to produce a third generation of raw heathens who are driven by selfish and destructive desires.
The second decision came 10 years later when the court ruled that a pregnant female has a constitutional right to have her unborn child murdered.
The U.S. version of holocaust now numbers nearly 72 million. Of these over 18½ million are African American unborn victims with the Black Lives Matter movement saying nothing.
The third decision a few years ago stated that marriage is legal between two females or two males. God, who has drawn the boundaries on human sexuality, has explicitly revealed that same sex intimacy is an abomination.
Unless there is nationwide repentance individually and corporately, the worst is still to come.
Clayton D. Harriger
retired United Methodist pastor
Strongstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.