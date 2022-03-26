I attended the Cambria County commissioner’s meeting on March 16 at which the most important agenda item was the untenable conditions under which the county Children and Youth Services is currently operating.
There were more than 250 people at the meeting, including CYS caseworkers and managers, former caseworkers and other interested supporters.
The problem, simply stated, is that CYS employees are paid less than a living wage.
More than half of the CYS staff have left to work elsewhere and there are no applicants to fill the openings, which require college degrees, at a starting wage of less than $15/hour.
I attended the meeting in support of the CYS employees for two reasons.
First, because I volunteer as a CASA – a court appointed special advocate – I work with some of the at-risk children with whom the CYS caseworkers also work, so I am aware of how necessary and valuable the CYS folks are.
The second reason that I attended the meeting to support the CYS professionals was that I am a Christian.
Jesus made it very clear that the responsibility of anyone who would follow him is to care for children, especially those who are most at risk, who most need help.
The response of the commissioners seemed to be that there was nothing they could do.
It was out of their hands, you see, because they had a contract. I don’t think Jesus would buy that.
Rick Wess
Johnstown
