I would like to thank the hundreds of Westmont Hilltop supporters who stood along Menoher Boulevard in the rain cheering on our 2020 Westmont graduates during our recent vehicle parade.
I would also like to thank all of the many West Hills area fire and ambulance personnel who drove vehicles and led the charge from the high school to the elementary school.
The whole event that was organized by the high school administration went off fabulously, and I was extremely impressed by the community support. I know that all of the graduates will have an amazing memory that they will never forget.
Tom Polacek
Johnstown
