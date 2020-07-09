The CDC death and mortality statistics for 2017 (latest available) state that 2,813,503 Americans died from various causes that year. So far, 127,000-plus people have died from the COVID-19 virus.
Leading causes of death: heart disease, 647,457; cancer, 599,108; accidents, 169,936; chronic respiratory disease, 160,201; stroke, 146,383; Alzheimer’s, 121,404; diabetes, 83,564; flu and pneumonia, 55,672; kidney disease, 50,633; and suicides, 47,173.
I did notice that two important categories were missing. The number of abortions the previous year was 623,471 (CDC), and the number of miscarriages for per year is estimated at 900,000 to 1,000,000 (March of Dimes).
The tragedy of abortion in our society, as well as the heartbreak of miscarriages was totally ignored by our government.
Despite all of the insight of modern science to the contrary, the CDC apparently doesn’t consider the unborn to be humans.
After spending 16 years in the ministry, I became aware that there were many more miscarriages than I had presumed.
But I was shocked at the actual March of Dimes number. To men and women who are clergy, funeral directors, medical personnel and first responders, people really are dying all of the time.
However, when it is your loved one who dies, the loss is more real.
I guess that I just want to gently remind people that as we grow older, we are confronted with the reality that death is a part of life and we need to support all who have suffered that loss, in whatever way we can.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
