We have some of our elected officials wanting to get rid of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). That will take away our protection at the borders of our country.
Now we have some elected officials wanting to defund our police departments. So then we will lose protection for our states, counties, cities and towns, and most of all for our families and our homes.
Remember then how important it is that we support President Donald Trump and our other elected leaders who want to protect us.
Just imagine someone trying to break into your home at 3 a.m. and you call 911 and you are told that they will send an unarmed social worker or an unarmed crisis-prevention person. So you can guess how much protection your family and home will get.
Having a law-enforcement person come instead is what we all would have with a police department, and it would be a right and not a privilege.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
