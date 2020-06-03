A crisis will bring out either the best or worst in people.
Look at Tom Wolf, Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom and other Democratic governors. The present COVID-19 pandemic has given them the excuse to become petty, little dictators in their respective states.
They have become intoxicated with their emergency powers to shut down businesses and all kinds of public activities. They have lost touch with all common sense about reopening their states after the big shutdown.
The cost in lives lost has been staggering.
In Pennsylvania, more of our people over the age of 85 have died, than those who are under the age of 80. Over 60% of our deaths happened in nursing homes.
Like Cuomo in New York, Wolf has blood on his hands. His policies resulted in these deaths. Now, why is Wolf dragging his feet about reopening businesses and other activities for the people who are under the age of 65?
Continuing the shutdown will not save lives, but actually cause more deaths.
There is a movement within the state Legislature to impeach Wolf for incompetence. However, I am not holding my breath.
Will all of the Democrat business people who are being hurt by Wolf’s policies have the integrity to pressure their state legislators to support this impeachment? We will see.
In the meantime, let us continue to pray for our commonwealth.
Paul Dubé
Moxham
