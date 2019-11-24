I am writing on behalf of the county Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Chapter 2 and the local Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network (DAV-TN).
We are in need of a new and larger van for transporting our veterans to needed appointments at the Altoona VA Hospital.
Currently, we provide transportation for more than 520 veterans using two Ford Flex SUVs and a loner minivan for this service.
On any given day, we will use two or three of these vehicles, which requires a volunteer driver for each.
There have been times when it was not possible to have three drivers, causing veterans to be turned down for transportation to needed medical appointments.
We are looking to purchase a 12-passenger van to eliminate this problem. The van will cost $44,000 of which we are responsible for $24,000. The remaining is paid for by National DAV.
The Cambria County commissioners support this. However, they cannot completely help us financially, so we are reaching out to the public, businesses and organizations for financial support.
We have had some support so far, but we are short of our $24,000 goal. If you are able to support this fundraising in any way.
Please send donations made out to DAV Chapter 2, in care of: M.Sgt. Evan Klein (USAF retired), 120 Hollow Road, South Fork, Pa. 15956.
Evan Klein
South Fork
