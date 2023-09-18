September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer for children is a lifetime diagnosis. The causes of most pediatric cancer remain a mystery and cannot be prevented.
Survivors are at a significant risk of secondary cancers and a lifetime of late effects by the time they are 45. This has already become a reality for my granddaughter, Lexi, who is now 12 years old and eight years cancer-free. She now has learning disabilities and memory problems and is on a lifetime of medicines for health-related issues.
More research is needed to continue to improve survival and decrease the toxicity of treatment. All types of childhood cancer receive less than 4% of the U.S. federal funding for cancer research. It is severely underfunded.
Our children are being treated with protocols and drugs that are in some cases 50 years old and designed for adults. We must continue to spread awareness to get new treatments.
Please consider donating to a childhood cancer organization. Write your congressional representative and senator to support increased federal funding, because every child cured of cancer has the potential for decades of a productive life ahead.
Childhood cancer is not rare. Worldwide, 400,000 kids under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer every year.
In the U.S., 46 kids a day are diagnosed with cancer.
These children cannot speak for themselves. I am a voice for children with cancer. Will you be one?
Pat Smith
Johnstown
