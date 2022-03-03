Nurses are the heart of health care and have been working tirelessly on the front lines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We have risked our lives, separated ourselves from our loved ones, and have worked long hours with fewer nurses at the bedside to provide the best patient care possible.
Nursing shortages are not new. The pandemic just helped expose a significant problem that has existed. The problem has become undeniable as nurses have continued to leave the bedside, experienced increasingly unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios and suffer from burnout.
There are no federal mandates that regulate the number of patients a nurse can care for at one time in U.S. hospitals.
Consequently, this causes nurses to have to take on large patient assignments and can negatively impact patient outcomes.
When this occurs, patients are at a greater risk of preventable medical errors, falls and injuries, pressure sores, increased hospital stays and readmission.
For each additional patient in a nurse’s workload above the baseline nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:4, the chances of patient death within 30 days increases by 7%. Is that 7% acceptable? It should not be.
Please support House Bill 106 for safe staffing or contact your Pennsylvania legislators asking for their support of the
bill.
Kayleigh Smith
Loretto
