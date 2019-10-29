Hunting for deer on Sundays. Give me a break. The deer were here way before us. Give them a day to rest.
God made the earth and on the seventh day, he rested. I believe that’s close to our beginnings.
How much venison do we need? My son, David, is an avid hunter, and I enjoy the venison he gives me. But he doesn’t need an extra day to bring home the bacon.
My own girlfriend thinks it’s OK to hunt on Sundays. We lose plenty of the beautiful deer on our roadways, and I always enjoy seeing the deer run and play in the fields.
Especially the new fawns each spring.
Terry Shuler
Nanty Glo
