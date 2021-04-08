A suggestion for the city of Johnstown of what to do with part of the money from the sale of the water system. Invest in the youth of the city.
Take about $8 or $10 million and put it in an interest-bearing security, such as a bond, for each child that graduates from high school, then set aside a scholarship to go to a local college or trade school.
This investment will increase the number of students that would plan to stay, work and live in the area, thus promoting the city.
What better way to invest in the future of the city and youth of the area.
Note: This suggestion is based from an article in the Readers Digest, but is very applicable to our situation here in Johnstown.
Chuck Balon
Windber
