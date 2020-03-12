Thank you for the excellent Spotlight story on Feb. 29 regarding the Bishop McCort Catholic High School students and their emotional journey through the terrors of the Holocaust.
My husband and I visited the horrific concentration camps, the sites of the ghettos, the railroad platform where people were singled out either for the gas chambers or forced labor, and Auschwitz several years ago. It was an emotionally draining experience.
We were privileged to be invited to their first presentation regarding their experience. Their presentation, “It’s Not Just History, It’s Reality,” was well done and certainly gave evidence as to the profound impact witnessing actual history had upon them as a team and as individuals.
If you and your family have an opportunity to attend one of their presentations, do not hesitate.
Many people deserve thanks for making this well-documented presentation possible. Thanks to the wonderful teachers at Bishop McCort Catholic, especially Mary Claire Piatak, a dedicated teacher and mentor.
And many thanks to the Beth Sholom Congregation and the Blanche Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund for making funds available, enabling students to learn from history. May the horrors of the Holocaust never be forgotten or repeated.
Cindie Petersen
Johnstown
