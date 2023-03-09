I am often amazed by the youth in today’s world when they cannot comprehend what should be simple measurements or geography.
For example: How many students from fifth or sixth grade on through high school would be able to tell exactly how many pints there are in a quart or how many inches in a foot?
To an even greater or lesser extent, how many feet in a mile or how many in a half dozen. On that last point, when I once told a cashier that I had a half dozen donuts, she asked not once, but twice, “How many?” I had to say six. Wonder what would have happened if I had said only four?
At one time in my career, I was an instructor at a post-secondary school and soon realized that to get through life many of my students could not function without a cell phone or calculator.
The simplest thing when looking at a map of the U.S. was determining east from west or the location of Canada and Mexico. And yet that, with the help of electronics is precisely how they will get through life or so I hope.
Many years ago, when asking directions to a hotel in Pittsburgh, the young woman inquired as to where I was calling from. When I told her Johnstown, which is about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh, she said: “Oh, in other words, you are coming from Ohio.”
I rest my case.
R. T. Hirsch
Johnstown
