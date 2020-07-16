I strongly urge all residents/voters to request your state and national representatives to support and vote to approve vote-by-mail for November’s election.
There is no validity to President Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell’s claims that vote-by-mail would result in election fraud. Not to mention the ridiculous examples of possible fraudulent voting.
States that currently use vote-by-mail for every election have minuscule cases or attempt of fraudulent voting.
My son moved to Colorado in 2006 and registered to vote. Since registering, he receives a vote-by-mail ballot for every election.
He has the option to mail the ballot, drop it a designated ballot box in the area or if he decides to vote in person at a poll in his location.
In Pennsylvania’s 2020 Primary, I elected to vote-by-mail. After requesting the ballot on the Department of State’s website, I received my ballot in the
mail and reviewed all the offices on the ballot.
There were some offices and individual that were not familiar to me. This
gave me the opportunity to research
these offices and make an informed decision.
Placed the ballot in the mail, and was done.
To assure my ballot was received, I went to my voting place to see what my record indicated. My ballot was received and the county records indicated that I had in fact voted.
Common sense tells me the vote-by-mail is vital for the survival of our Democracy.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
