As a proud blue-collar worker and small business owner, I know the importance of having a strong economy and business-minded political leaders.
Like many of my fellow Pennsylvanians, I am looking for representatives who will put the economy first, especially in a time of such economic hardship.
In the face of rising inflation and all-time high gas prices, Pennsylvania needs leaders who will work tirelessly to protect our energy economy, bring opportunities to millions of struggling Pennsylvanians and build back after the pandemic.
Unfortunately, some players in the energy industry might make this process unnecessarily difficult. Recently, the EPA has announced plans to increase National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for the first time in years. Increasing these environmental standards would be unnecessary and detrimental to the economy.
Historically, under stricter regulations of any kind, American energy manufacturers have curtailed production, forcing Americans to rely more heavily on foreign oil.
With dwindling domestic oil supplies and an increasingly volatile foreign energy market, now is not the time to impose stricter environmental standards on U.S. industry.
Millions of Pennsylvanians just like me need politicians to build back our economy. This process will require politicians to focus on putting America first, strengthening our energy security, and ensuring a free-market energy economy.
Chris Farabaugh
Ebensburg
