Historically, American journalism, the freest in the world, has not been all that objective. That’s why when publishers formed the Associated Press, they insisted that its stories be fair, accurate and “objective.”
That prompted a trend for media to be objective in their approach to news.
The Associated Press seems to have strayed from that goal. For example, a story on Jan. 13 by two AP reporters, “Biden had classified papers at his house,” noted that the U.S. attorney general had appointed special counsels to investigate the possession of classified documents by Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
The report continued: “Both of those investigations ... relate to the handling
of classified information, though there
are notable differences between those cases.”
Those differences are never reported in the 33-paragraph story. Nor is the assertion attributed.
Later in the story, again without attribution or detail, the reporters say: “Though the situations are factually different, the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations tied to Biden – as well as the appointment of a new special counsel – would almost
certainly complicate any prosecution that the department might bring against Trump.”
Even careful publications – and news services – can select what matters
they will report. “All the news that’s fit to print” is a comforting but inaccurate assertion.
My liberal alma mater, Columbia
University, taught its journalism students to look at both sides of a controver-
sial matter, to strive for fairness and accuracy and to attribute assertions to sources.
That’s still good advice. The AP needs to return to it.
George Fattman
Westmont
