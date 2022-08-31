Since 2015, Donald Trump has caused enormous damage to the American political system.
He does not believe in the Constitution, government by law, free and fair elections, democracy, or the peaceful transfer of power. He promotes simple-minded anti-intellectualism to change us from citizens to his true believers.
Trump has berated millions of our citizens because of their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs or social practices.
He has said there are fine folks on both sides of an issue, i.e., Nazis/white supremacists/anti-semites versus their opponents. He promotes divisiveness among citizens, calling Democrats communists and socialists.
He likes it when a citizen wants a ruthless president and another attack on Democrats with unfettered rage.
Trump has attacked many of America’s basic institutions, especially freedom of the press, calling it “fake news.”
He wants states to limit registrations and votes of many qualified citizens.
Trump lies about the 2020 election saying it was fraudulent, rigged and stolen from him.
Trump encouraged his followers in Pennsylvania to steal my vote and millions of others’ votes and give them to Trump-Pence.
Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Glenn Thompson, John Joyce, Scott Perry, among others, voted against certifying the electoral vote and now support Doug Mastriano for governor. He promises to follow Trump’s values and that will undermine democracy.
Trump called thousands of his followers, including Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Proud Boys, and other white racist militiamen to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to use violence to overthrow the election and keep himself in power.
Mastriano was one of his insurrectionists.
What is the solution to such a massive assault on democracy by Trump and his followers? Register to vote. On election day, vote. Do not allow Trump to ruin our democracy. Declare independence from Trumpism. Strengthen freedom in this great nation.
Rodger C. Henderson
Johnstown
