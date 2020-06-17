On June 1, they swept our street. I mentioned to the driver of the equipment that gravel was swept into my driveway. He said the equipment does not do an excellent job. There is still gravel on the street.
When I came back from shopping, he swept gravel to my garage door, 10 feet away. I called and was told gravel should not be in the middle of the street.
During the winter, they drive as if our street is a raceway and gravel is all over the lawn. This has been going on for years. Mention something and nothing is done.
My wife said gravel hit our window. Fortunately, nothing was broken. These supervisors need to be voted out of office.
Windber Borough does a fantastic street cleaning job, not Paint Township.
Jacob S. Hritz Jr.
Windber
