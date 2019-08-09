In regards to the July 25 article “Local lawmakers react to testimony,” what is the responsibility of a reporter or editor when elected representatives provide inaccurate or misleading information? That’s exactly what Congressmen John Joyce and Glenn Thompson did regarding special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s testimony on July 24.
Mueller’s testimony was certainly not an example of a Groundhog Day event.
Attorney General William Barr misrepresented Mueller’s conclusions to the American public. Rather than “no collusion,” there were more than 100 contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Mueller gave 10 detailed examples of possible obstruction that he sought to present to Congress because of a Department of Justice policy which did not permit him to indict a sitting president. But Barr hid this information from the American people for nearly a month until the redacted report was released, and the report clearly demonstrates the lies of the Trump administration and Barr.
But as a former full-time and freelance reporter, I believe there is no reason why Dave Sutor and the editors of The Tribune-Democrat did not simply reference the Mueller Report in response to the claims of Joyce and Thompson.
Isn’t that what journalism is all about?
To focus on the truth? Especially in a case in which the Trump campaign, as Mueller describes, welcomed and encouraged the help of Russia.
This is not my opinion.
Andy Leheny
Ebensburg
