I was filled with a spiritual emotion when I heard the story about the owl found in the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.
(The owl, which endured a 200-mile trip from upstate New York to Manhattan in the tree, was cared for and released back into the wild.)
To me, his survival was a glimmer of hope and the reassurance that God cares for each of us and will aid us in getting through these trying times.
Thanksgiving and Christmas will soon be here, and I know that many people will be spending the holidays without friends and family. However the blessings God has shown to us over the years have been numerous, and with today’s technology, we can still communicate with those who will not be with us to share these holidays in person.
As we approach the celebration of the birth of the Christ child, I will remember that little owl and how his survival lifted my spirit the day he was found, recalling that Jesus was born to save us.
In God’s wisdom I believe that he will allow us to successfully find a cure for the coronavirus in the upcoming new year and on that special day, we will all celebrate with thanks and a new found joy.
You just have to have faith and believe.
Gary G. Kozak
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.