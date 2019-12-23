Everyone has a favorite service provider, whether for car repairs, hair styling or medical attention. If they suddenly closed, you would do your “due diligence” to find a replacement.
That search likely would include “googling,” asking friends and family and reading about the subject.
Having complete information helps to make a well-reasoned decision.
Sadly, our own hometown paper failed in its effort to provide such information on the Somerset cancer center closure by making absolutely no mention of an option for medical and radiation oncology right here in Johnstown at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The article specifically mentioned only UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Johnstown and AHN Cancer Institute – Forbes.
What happened to our region being its own best cheerleader? How in the world does a reporter who “covers health care” for The Tribune-Democrat not know of this alternative right here in his hometown?
One could see how Conemaugh could be overlooked with its sprawling campuses, community stature and thousands of dedicated employees.
In this age of “fake news,” slanted reporting, and misleading headlines, it is more important than ever to report a story, not to create it.
This article was either a result of a blatant attempt to use the newspaper’s reach to cheat it readers, or a very poor job of due diligence to inform its readers of cancer treatment options in our area.
Timothy Miller
Johnstown
