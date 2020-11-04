When did The Associated Press go from a news agency to being another outlet for the leftist-leaning American media? We already know that CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC and CBS all fawn over liberal Democrats ad nauseam.
Now we can’t even pick up our local newspaper and read the news without being told which side is right or wrong.
Local newspapers depend on sources such as the AP for the stories they print.
Maybe all AP stories should appear on the editorial page in the future. Or maybe this newspaper could find another news source.
Edwin Demi
Northern Cambria
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.