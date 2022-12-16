Why would Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton go to the critical Senate states and tell lies about the Republicans’ stance on Social Security, Medicare, prescription program and democracy?
How can they say they stand for democracy when they are telling you what car you are going to drive, how to heat your home, what appliances to use, taking the states rights to run electricity and getting rid of the filibusters?
Is this democracy? I don’t think so.
I hope the House doesn’t waste a lot time on the president and his son, because they will not be prosecuted, such as the Clintons, they’re Democrats.
Instead concentrate on borders, getting us back to being energy independent and getting our schools back to reading, writing and arithmetic.
They have two years to perform to show the country they made a mistake electing Democrats.
How the Democrats did so well is a mystery. Everything has jumped 30% to 50%. Your IRAs lost half value.
Unless they stop this madness we are in serious trouble. Goodbye, Nancy Pelsoi.
The Republicans need to move on past Trump and find a young candidate such as Ron DeSantis. He is our future or someone like him. There are some women who think like him, too.
Butch Sheehan
Johnstown
Commented
