Of all the silly programs the Biden administration has come up with, the latest one of spending $30 million of our tax dollars for smoking kits is the worst.
It would be better to spend this money to build prisons for illegal drug users.
This will go a long way to solve the drug problem and will reduce crime by about 75%. If you take away the drug users, you also take away the drug dealers.
Of course, this is too complicated for anyone in government to figure out.
When is someone going to step up and say enough is enough.
Let’s take our country back on the next election before it is too late.
Woody Kaufman
Johnstown
