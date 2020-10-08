The redesign of the Ragers Corner intersection has created a dangerous situation that is being ignored, despite the repeated complaints of local residents, by PennDOT. The stop sign on Frankstown Road has been removed. There are no plans for it to be replaced.
If you are entering the intersection from Solomon Run, Mount Hope or Ragers Hill roads, the line of sight to Frankstown Road is approximately 50 yards to the new crest of the hill, beyond which there is no visibility.
A vehicle approaching from Frankstown traveling at 50 mph (in a posted 35 mph area) would cover the distance from being invisible to other drivers to entering the intersection in only two seconds, making crashes at the intersection inevitable.
While discussing the issue with a worker on site, I inquired as to what it would take to get the stop sign replaced. “A couple wrecks? A couple fatalities?” I asked.
His response: “Probably.”
A call I placed to Engineering District 9-0 has yet to be returned. With a complete redesign, removal of traffic control and residents clamoring over an unsafe situation, will PennDOT actually wait for a few wrecks or a couple fatalities to simply replace the stop sign that was removed? God forbid.
Dr. Timothy Ondrejik
South Fork
