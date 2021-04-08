Yet, again, we find corporate America trying and succeeding to become our rulers. Georgia recently passed (legally) a bill that increased the ability to vote and because of a required ID check to vote, it is being considered racist. Lies are all over the networks.
Do you really want our laws being made or our freedom lost by the likes and dislikes of Coca-Cola, Apple, Amazon and major league sports, just to name a few. I don’t, and I think 99% of Americans will agree. Why do we even have a government, if so?
Most politicians rely on corporate donors, lobbies for reelection, therefore they do as they are told.
After the last election, corporations stated on many news outlets that they would no longer fund Republican candidates. Scary. The people in power now are, in my opinion, crazy and do not look to keep citizens’ best interests at heart.
I see signs around that “we are doomed!” I used to laugh at them as nut cases. I think, now, I might put one, myself.
If everything is called racist, then it will become so diluted, no one will care when something really is racist, such as the chicken and the little boy, no one will care if the sky is falling or the real wolf is here.
We need to stop separating people into “groups” or we will soon have 50 countries instead of the United States.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
