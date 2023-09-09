God asks us to surrender many things in life, but have we ever considered that God asks us to give up our, “Why?”
In sickness or in health, in poverty or in wealth, why are we so curious to know the reason of our Lord’s providences
or the motive of his actions?
Even if we did know the why of things, could we control any of it and would it enhance our relationship to him more than love would?
Let us stop striving to understand the infinite actions of God, and spend our strength loving him instead. What we cannot gain by intellect we can possess by love and let that be sufficient.
We cannot fathom the depths of the sea, but we can enjoy it’s breeze, sail over it’s waves, swim in it’s deep water and simply thank God.
The least love to God, the simplest act of obedience and acknowledgement of him is better than the profoundest knowledge.
A wise and gifted child once wrote, “I may never know
why God made us walk and
the bird take flight, but if you’d ask me I’d say he did it
just right.”
Lord, we leave the infinite to thee, and pray you put far from us such a love for the tree of knowledge that it keeps us from the tree of life.
In Psalm 46:10: “Stop striving and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted on the earth.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
