In regards to Daniel Chapman’s Readers’ Forum letter on July 5, “Outdoor fires causing a stink.”
I live in a Westmont neighborhood where someone burns trash and leaves throughout the spring, summer and fall when people would like to open windows and be outside.
Because this person has an outdoor fireplace doesn’t mean they should be able to pollute the neighborhood with foul-smelling smoke.
Suffering from sinus and allergy problems, this is very upsetting to me.
Bonita Johns
Johnstown
