Nothing political, thank God. Speaking of God, that’s my favorite topic. God puts us all on this planet so we can learn to become like himself.
Because all souls have to learn different things in order to become like God,
we are all very different. That is why we are not to judge others. But we must judge all things so that we will know how to live.
It is all what is in the heart that counts.
Two people can do the same thing and one can be right and one can be wrong.
Only God knows the heart.
No soul is ever lost to God. He is the perfect might watchman, the infallible scorekeeper.
So keep trying to become like God and let others travel their own journey, we cannot know their hearts.
That’s God’s business, not ours.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
