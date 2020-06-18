How wonderful and fantastic our entire world would be if only something called “respect” was a normal part of everyone’s way of living their day. It’s what’s behind the making of laws and law enforcement personal – the lack of respect for certain things that some people have.
Theft of someone’s property, driving around ignoring safety rules, being obnoxious in certain environments, just a very short list of things that have led to laws and rules to make people and society, safe and happy with their surroundings.
There’s always that one who acts like everything is for everyone else, not me.
Humans are flawed no matter where they are, there’s always going to be some bad ones. No job has a perfect record for having no bad apples in it.
For some reason, the lessons of respecting everyone were either not learned or taught to them. Or maybe they just don’t care. Sadly sometimes someone suffers because of these people. Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water! Without laws and those people whose jobs it is to maintain peace by enforcement of said laws and rules, society will collapse into a very bad place for everyone.
All one needs to learn from this bad idea of doing away with the police is read how towns in the old west were desperate for the law to come and bring about peace in their lives.
Stop judging everyone from the actions of one person. Color means nothing.
Respect means everything. Until everyone agrees with that, we have to have rules and laws and brave men and women who will make the difference between right and wrong. God Bless everyone. Peace please.
Ed Thompson
Belsano
